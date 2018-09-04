Changes coming to stoplights in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - More changes are coming to intersections in Danville.

Thanks to a $70,830 grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation, reflective panels will be installed on the backs of stoplights.

The panels reflect light, making them more visible, which will help make the roads safer for drivers.

This comes after flashing yellow arrow left-turn signals were recently installed at four intersections.

"The (panels), they're relatively inexpensive, but they have a high safety value. So we get a lot of value for the money in doing something like that," Danville city engineer Brian Dunevant said.

The panels are expected to be installed on every stoplight over the next two years.

