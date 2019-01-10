Charges certified against Danville man accused of stabbing elderly couple to death

DANVILLE, Va. - The case against a Danville man accused of stabbing an elderly couple to death is moving forward.

On Thursday, a judge certified charges against Onis Moon during a preliminary hearing.

The commonwealth played Danville police officer body camera video and a portion of the 911 call from the night Valean and Roy Barley were stabbed to death inside their house in November.

Their daughter was also injured.

Search warrants say Moon admitted to drinking and being around drugs earlier in the day.

A grand jury will now decide if the case should go to trial.

