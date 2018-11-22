Charges certified against Henry County capital murder suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The case against a Henry County murder suspect is moving forward.

According to the Henry County Circuit Court's website, a grand jury has determined that there is enough evidence for Curtis Callaway to go to trial.

He is facing multiple charges, including two counts of capital murder.

He is accused of raping, abducting and stabbing 74-year-old Juanita Dalton to death in February and then driving her car into a wooded area and setting it on fire with her in it.

A trial date is scheduled to be set in January.

