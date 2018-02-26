Charges reduced for man accused in Pittsylvania County shooting death

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Pittsylvania County went to court Monday.

Police say Tyhike Felton died in May after being shot in the head on McDaniel Road.

Chatham resident Jeffrey Calloway has now entered an Alford plea.

As part of a plea deal, his first-degree murder charge was reduced to voluntary manslaughter. He was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

