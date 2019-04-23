Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt, Justin Moore coming to Danville this year

LEFT: Charlie Daniels (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) MIDDLE: Singer-songwriter Travis Tritt performs (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for Black & White TV) RIGHT: Justin Moore a(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DANVILLE, Va. - Some big-time country names are coming to Danville later this year.

Justin Moore, Roy Norton Jr., the Charlie Daniels Band and Travis Tritt will all be coming to town, the Danville Harvest Jubilee announced Tuesday.

Moore, who's known for hits such as “Small Town USA” and "If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” will be performing on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The second concert, featuring Roy Norton Jr., the Charlie Daniels Band and Travis Tritt is set for Saturday, Sept. 14.

Danville Harvest Jubilee said that more information, including ticket sale dates and additional artists appearing this summer, will be released soon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.