Chatham mayor speaks for first time since wife killed in January fire

CHATHAM, Va. - "I had come in to the home about 1:30, 20 minutes after 1p.m. I sat down at the kitchen table and I was taking two or three pills that I had to take," Chatham Mayor Roy Byrd said of the day of the fire.



On Jan. 11, when Byrd sat down at the kitchen table in his Davis Drive home, he had no idea that in about 12 minutes his wife of 47 years would be dead.

"I smelled some smoke. My wife was, all the time, cooking something and every now and then burning it," Byrd said. "I went over to the stove, the range. There was some spaghetti sauce there. I moved it out, cut the range off."

He sat back down at the table only to realize that the smell of smoke had intensified.

"I looked from the kitchen through the den back to the bedroom and I could see the smoke coming up the steps. I got up and walked to the steps and I said, 'Lois, what are you doing?' and she answered me. She said something. I don't know what she said. I could hear her beating (on something)," Byrd said.

He said his wife smoked and he believes she fell asleep with a lit cigarette, which caught a blanket or some other flamable material on fire.

"I walked to the door to the deck and I opened it to let some air out, get some of the smoke out, and by then smoke was just billowing up the steps," Byrd said.



The fire marshal's office investigated and found cigarettes near Lois Byrd's body, ruling the fire was caused by discarded smoking material.

"Obviously, smoking and laying down on a couch or a bed with a cigarette is not a good thing to do," Byrd said when asked what he would say to other smokers.



"I've gotten hundreds of sympathy cards from folks in town. Lois taught school for 39 years in the county, interacted with a lot of parents," Byrd said, adding that his son and daughter have also received numerous cards.

He has a second home in Chatham to live in and plans to sell the damaged home once it is repaired.

"Yes, it will," Byrd said when asked if going back inside the home will be tough.

He estimates that getting everything worked out with his insurance companies and getting the home repaired will likely take the rest of the year.

"It's just a nightmare trying to work with the insurance companies as to what they'll cover, what they won't cover. We're having to do an inventory of everything in the house," Byrd said. "That's what I'm going through right now, and dealing with life insurance issues with the wife."

He currently is staying in a rehab center for other health issues, but plans to resume his role as mayor as soon as he can.

