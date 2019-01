MARTINSVILLE, Va. - The next time someone hands you cash, take a closer look.

Martinsville police are warning people that "movie money" is circulating in our area. There have been several incidents where people have passed off these types of bills, which are marked "motion picture purposes."

It's not just large bills, either. The police department is seeing fake $5 and $20 bills.

If you come across movie money, call police.

