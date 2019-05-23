Chief academic officers appointed to help improve education in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Public Schools now has some new positions to help improve education.

Superintendent Dr. Stan Jones has appointed two chief academic officers, one for pre-K through fifth grade and one for sixth through 12th grade.

He says they'll primarily help school principals and assistant principals assess what's going on in the classroom.

"Looking at what's being taught, how it's being assessed and how students are performing based on those assessments and then providing teachers and students significant and meaningful feedback," Jones said.

The officers will officially start their new roles July 1.

