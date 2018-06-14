Child cooking with friends accidentally starts kitchen fire

DANVILLE, Va. - A kitchen fire heavily damaged a Danville home early Thursday morning.

Around 6:20 a.m., crews responded to the fire at the home on the 100 block of Burwood Place, which is off of North Main Street. When they arrived, there was a moderate amount of smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters got it under control within 10 minutes of arriving, but the house has heavy fire and smoke damage in the kitchen. There is also heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

According to the battalion chief on scene, a child and some friends were cooking something and it caught fire, even melting the front of the refrigerator. The child's mother was at work while this happened.

Everyone was able to escape safely.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.