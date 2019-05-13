Child sent to hospital after being hit by car

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A 4-year-old is in the hospital Sunday evening after being hit by a car in Martinsville.

Police say the child was hit on Union Street just after 4 p.m.

Due to inclement weather, police say the child was taken to Blue Ridge Airport and flown to Baptist Hospital.

No word on the child's condition, nor how the incident took place.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

We're working to figure out more details on this developing story.

