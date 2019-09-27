Child to face charge in juvenile court after alleged choking incident on school bus

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A child faces a charge in juvenile court after an incident where a student was allegedly choked by other students.

Authorities have been investigating the incident that took place on school bus in Pittsylvania County.

A video circulating social media, allegedly of the incident in question, has been shared thousands of times. It shows a child being grabbed and jerked around by his hoodie.

A juvenile petition is being issued and served. It alleges one count of assault and battery, according to Devin Taylor, Pittsylvania County investigator.

A court date has not been scheduled.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.