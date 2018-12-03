Christmas tree safety: Do's, don'ts

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - With Christmas less than a month away, it's time for a reminder about Christmas tree safety.

Make sure to test any lights or electric ornaments before you put them on the tree.

If they're not working properly, don't use them.

Don't overload an outlet by plugging in a bunch of lights or ornaments.

If you're going to get a live tree, pull a few needles off the tree to see how fresh it is before you buy it.

Once you get it home, make sure to water it regularly, or else it will dry out and be more likely to catch fire.

"Pluck the little needles. Make sure they're not releasing easily, because they should not be releasing easily. If they're already dried out when they're on the lot, they're going to be drier when they get to the house," Henry County Department of Public Safety Fire Marshal Lisa Garret said.

For more holiday safety tips, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.