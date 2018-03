DANVILLE - The city of Danville says a circuit feeder serving 955 customers in the South Main Street/Industrial Avenue area of Danville and a feeder serving the Mount Harmon/Dry Fork areas of Pittsylvania County are back in service.

The city says the remaining outages are dispersed around the service area.

It says crews are working throughout Sunday to restore power, but many could be in the dark for at least another day.

