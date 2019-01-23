Cleanup underway at Pittsylvania County church nearly destroyed by semi crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Open Bible Baptist Church Pastor Tim Kyser spent much of Wednesday salvaging what he could, like two-by-fours, from the debris pile at the church off Highway 29 in Chatham.

The two-by-fours were nailed together to make a sort of makeshift frame to help hold down the tarp that has been placed on the roof.

With the threat of rain, Kyser and volunteers hurriedly hammered pieces of broken wood together Wednesday morning.

"I'm grateful. It could've been a lot worse," Kyser said about Tuesday night's crash.

Stephen Van Ness came to help Wednesday after getting a call from Kyser.

"I work in construction, so I figured I could help," Van Ness said.

He said based on his experience, there's a lot that will have to be done.

"Probably going to have to replace the rafters, put some boards down. Have to replace shingles," Van Ness pointed out.

Wednesday morning, Pittsylvania County's building inspector had not come by to determine if the church will have to be condemned.

If it is condemned, Kyser has a plan.

"Our goal, if this part of the building is condemned," Kyser said, "is to have church in our fellowship hall which is in the back of the building. It's just a whole separate building."

At the scene overnight, Kyser told 10 News semis have damaged numerous church signs and mailboxes before.

He planned to ask VDOT for a guardrail, but if VDOT says no he may build some sort of barrier on his own.

"I don't want to create a barrier that's going to hurt someone. That's in my thinking as well," Kyser said.

In an email, VDOT Lynchburg District Communications Manager Paula Jones said VDOT is looking into the crash and past reported concerns about the road in front of the church.

She said that a guardrail has been considered before but "(a) study determined that the guardrail was not warranted due to the small number of incidents in the area and that slope drop-offs did not meet minimum height."

She also noted that protecting private property is not standard practice for VDOT.

The driver of the semi, 65-year-old Herman Wicker, was injured but is recovering and has been charged with reckless driving.

Wicker was driving a truck for Sheetz.

The company released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"We are grateful that no one was badly injured in the accident last night in Chatham, Virginia and a Sheetz family member has reached out to the church to see how we can to assist the congregation. This accident remains under investigation and Sheetz is cooperating fully with authorities."

As of Wednesday, the crash remained under investigation by State Police.

