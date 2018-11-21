Closed since being heavily damaged by rain in May, Roses reopens in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Shirley Lynch was one of dozens of people who wasted no time this morning filling the aisles at Roses as soon as the discount store opened in Martinsville.

"I'm so glad Roses is open. I've been sort of going to the Chatham one and buying products there," Lynch said.

On May 18, heavy rain caused the store's roof to collapse.

Outside the store on May 18, first responders gathered in the parking lot, assessed the damage and made sure everyone was safe.

Store manager LeAnne Hundley said the last three weeks have been extremely busy in order to get the store open.

"We had the floor put down, we've had all of our fixtures put up, we've had plumbing, we've had electrical, we've had people painting," Hundley explained.

Hundley said the store is now a mix of both new and old.

"We've got some old employees that are back with us, and we also hired some new employees, and everybody has really come together to make this happen," said Hundley.

Lynch is glad they did just in time for the holidays.

"I'm just looking at clothes and different Christmas items," Lynch said when asked if there was anything in particular she was shopping for.

While Wednesday was the store's official first day being back open, there will be a grand reopening ceremony next Thursday.

