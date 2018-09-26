Coworking space in Danville proving popular

DANVILLE, Va. - A unique effort to encourage entrepreneurship in Danville is proving popular.

River City Co-Working has been open for about a month.

The 1,100 square-foot business is made up of shared tables, dedicated desks, and dedicated small offices.

People can rent space as they work to develop their business.

Co-owner Lenny Keesee said this concept is becoming popular across the country.

"It really gives you an option to get your business out into the public without taking on everything that you would have to do normally with a lease commitment, utilities, internet, things of that nature," Keesee explained.

He said a possible expansion is already being considered.

