'Color for a Cause' nearly quadruples in second year

DANVILLE, Va. - You have an opportunity to help some Southside charities win money.

Tuesday night, the second annual "Color for a Cause" was held at the Danville Mall.

Thirteen nonprofits spent two hours coloring murals.

Photos of the murals are now posted online for you to vote on.

The winner gets money from the mall.

The mall's property manager, Katie Kaetts, said she's glad to see the event triple in size in just one year.

"It's wonderful to see our organizations participating. I absolutely love it. This is an opportunity for Danville to see what we offer and how great our community is and how tight knit we really are," Kaetts said.

