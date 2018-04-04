Community comes together to help Danville mother, seven kids after fire

DANVILLE, Va. - People in Danville are coming together to help a Danville mother and seven kids who lost their home to a fire Monday.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, people stopped by the Cardinal Village youth center and dropped off clothes and shoes for the family.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, Janie Reddick's Piney Forest Road home caught fire due to unattended cooking.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Danville school board candidate Tyquan Graves organized Wednesday's collection event after hearing about the fire early Tuesday morning.

"I reached out to a couple people to see exactly what was going on. I also reached out to the family as well," Graves said. "We've had a lot of support from it and we're just trying to do everything we can to support the family."

"(I'm) extremely grateful. Blessed. I thank God for it," Reddick said.

As of Wednesday, she was still looking for new home.

If you would like to help the family, contact Reddick at 434-429-7283.

