Community donations help create dog park in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Furry friends have a new place to play in Southside.

On Thursday morning, dozens of community members helped cut the ribbon for a new dog park next to the Pittsylvania Pet Center.

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region and Chatham Rotary Club raised about $35,000 to make it happen.

"I think it really shows the value that this community and the county administrators place on pets. Not many communities have dog parks sponsored by the county, so it really does show just how much pets matter," said Makena Yarbrough, executive director of Lynchburg Humane Society that runs the pet center.

The park is open to the public, but it's also a way for shelter animals to meet families and find forever homes. Locals say they're excited for this new way to support owning rescue pets.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.