Community engagement events making positive impact in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Events in Danville designed to help build positive relationships between the Danville Police Department and the public may be doing just that.

Several community engagement events have been held in the city over the past few weeks.

They offer children an opportunity to interact with police officers in positive ways, like playing games with the officers.

Cristen Clark was at Thursday's event with one of her children.

She said she's glad to see the police department getting engaged with the community.

"It gives the children something positive to do, and we haven't really had that much going on in this city so I think this is an awesome event," Clark said. "I would hope that it would help. I think it would -- just to, kind of, get out here and be hands-on with the children."

The next event is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Pleasant View apartment complex.

