Community garden growing closer to reality for Danville food bank

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's food pantry is one step closer to having a community garden.

The city's planning commission has just recommended approval of a special use permit for God's Storehouse for the garden.

City Council will now have to approve the permit before it is official.

Once God's Storehouse has grant funding, the garden will be created.

"We have applied for a grant, specifically, with the (Danville Regional Foundation)," Bo Maher, God's Storehouse's urban farm coordinator, said.

He is hopeful he'll find out in the next few weeks if God's Storehouse will get the grant.

The garden will be located next to the food pantry with a goal of helping educate people about gardening and the food they eat.

"This is going to be a very diverse project that includes a community garden, a small fruit forest, a space for a greenhouse, a community gathering space," Maher said.

If you'd like to help with the garden, contact Maher at urbanfarm@godsstorehouse.org.

