Company hiring more than 1,200 seasonal workers in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Those searching for a job are in luck.

Radial is planning to bring on an additional 1,282 workers in Martinsville to support the increased demand during the upcoming holiday season.

A recent study from Radial found that the number of U.S. shoppers who reported purchasing at least $100 worth of goods per month online jumped this year to 59.8 percent.

Radial says that its seasonal workers are offered opportunities for overtime and on-the-job training.

The fulfillment center in Martinsville also provides regular giveaways, awards and recognition, plus fun events like ice cream socials and cookouts during the holiday season, giving workers a chance to unwind while at work.

"Our team of fulfillment associates work behind the scenes to ensure every order runs seamlessly, even during the busy holiday season," said Andrea Crawford, senior manager, Contingent Labor Program at Radial. "We're thrilled to be creating so many additional jobs in Martinsville and are excited to welcome back the seasonal workers who return each year."

At the fulfillment center in Martinsville, seasonal workers will have the chance to work with some of the world's favorite brands and retailers, including Cole Haan and New York & Company. Workers will source orders and send them to their final destinations faster using Radial's technology, fulfillment and transportation solutions.

To learn more about Radial's seasonal job openings in Martinsville, visit Radial's career page.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.