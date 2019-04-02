Concerns raised after Henry County school not locked down after shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Concerns are being raised after a local school was not put on lockdown following a nearby shooting.

Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to the 700 block of Daniels Creek Road Monday afternoon, about a mile from Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, for a report of a shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, a man was outside and was shot twice in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Henry County Public Schools Communication Director Monica Hatchett said Tuesday that the middle school's resource officer was in constant contact with sheriff's deputies Monday afternoon.

"Local sheriff's deputies were advising our school resource officer that the securest thing for our students was just to remain inside, but there was no imminent danger for our students and our staff," Hatchett said.

As of Tuesday, sheriff's deputies were still searching for two men in a black vehicle in connection with the shooting.

