Court documents reveal new information about Pittsylvania County apparent murder-suicide

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - On Monday, 10 News found out that Jason Davis, the man suspected of shooting his wife and son and two other relatives, had been charged multiple times with assaulting his wife, however in each case the charges were either dismissed or he was found not guilty.

"It hit really close to home," Jess Sullivan said.

Sullivan and his 11-year-old daughter live just two doors down from the house where Friday night's mass shooting unfolded in Hurt.

Davis's son, whom Davis is believed to have shot and killed, was 12.

"That was devastating for us. Like I said, we didn't know them that well but any time you lose a child is awful," Sullivan said.

Family members were at Davis' house Monday, but did not want to talk.

According to court records, Davis was charged in April, June and November 2007 with assaulting his wife, Twana.

In December 2007, court records show she took out a protective order against him.

It expired two years later.

According to the criminal complaint with the April arrest warrant, Davis' wife said Davis got upset with her and threw a phone and glass at her.

A few days later, the warrant says, he went and bought a gun, threatened to kill her and burned some of her clothes.

Davis' wife goes on to say that Davis had physically abused her numerous times before and controlled who she talked to on the phone and where she went.

The June arrest warrant says Davis accused his wife of sleeping with his brother.

Davis' wife said her husband punched her, threw her across their bedroom and threatened to kill her with a knife.

In the November arrest warrant, Davis' wife said Davis choked her on back-to-back days and threatened to kill her.

Sullivan said Friday's tragedy has been a shock to him and his next-door neighbor.

"We never saw anything like that coming," he said.

It makes him want to get to know his neighbors well.

"You definitely want to get to know your neighbors. Maybe you could even help them if you get to know them a little bit better if there's anything you can do for somebody who's going through something. So if you get to know them and are friends with them, maybe they'll come and talk to you," Sullivan said.

As of Monday, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office was continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.