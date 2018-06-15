Crews extinguish Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. - Fire crews worked for more than an hour to extinguish a house fire Thursday evening.

Crews responded to 341 Wendall Scott Drive at 5:30 p.m. for a reported possible structure fire with three engines, a ladder truck and three support vehicles.

The first crews to arrive reported seeing light smoke coming from the roof.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical panel box.

The home sustained moderate smoke damage.

No one was hurt and the Red Cross was notified for the displaced occupants.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.