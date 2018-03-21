No one hurt in Danville unattended cooking fire

DANVILLE, Va. - Fire crews in Danville stopped a mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to 96 Cardwell Street where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home at 1:58 p.m.

Crews had the control by 2:20 p.m., according to the Danville Fire Department.

DFD WORKING FIRE: 96 Cardwell St. Heavy fire/smoke. Picture is from across the river. pic.twitter.com/smQOqBpTBF — Danville Fire Dept. (@DanvilleVaFire) March 21, 2018

Working fire on Cardwell St A post shared by Danville (Va) Fire Dept (@danvillevafire) on Mar 21, 2018 at 11:16am PDT

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupant, as the house is uninhabitable.

