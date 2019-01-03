Crews on scene of Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. - Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Danville, according to the Danville Fire Department.

The fire is at 613 Betts Street. Authorities say they received the call for the fire around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Bystander Marques Shields kicked in the door of the home to try and rescue anyone inside, but authorities say the family was not home at the time of the fire and that no one was hurt.

Authorities say there was a dog inside the home at the time of the fire, but it's unknown if the dog made it out of the fire safely.

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the house was still on fire, and firefighters were seen using a chainsaw.

A cause for the fire has not been determined as crews are still actively trying to extinguish the fire as of 9 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.