DANVILLE, Va. - Three people have been safely removed from Danville mobile homes amid area flooding, according to the Danville Fire Department.

The department tweeted out that along with Danville life-saving crews, it was checking mobile homes at 460 Parker Road due to flooding.

After initially tweeting that no one needed rescuing, the department later said that three people had been removed from their mobile homes and are now safe.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.