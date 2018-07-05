Crews respond to fatal house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Crews are responding to a fatal house fire in Danville.

The fire was first reported at 3:47 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the home on First Street within six minutes, but there was already heavy smoke coming from the home.

The person who died was found in a bedroom. The person has not been positively identified by officials, but family members have been in contact with the police department.

It's not clear if anyone else was home at the time.

A medical examiner will examine the body.

The home has heavy fire and smoke damage.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Electric Department and the Danville Water and Gas Department all responded.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the case, which is standard procedure for a fatal fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.