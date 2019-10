iStock/klikk

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville fire crews responded to a structure fire at 3142 Westover Drive at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Crew found moderate smoke coming from the rear end of a single story home.

They discovered a fire coming from the stove in the kitchen. The home had moderate damage with minor smoke damage.

One person burned their hands and was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.