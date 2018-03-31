Crews work together to extinguish Danville brush fire

DANVILLE, Va. - Crews extinguished a brush fire in Danville Friday night.

The Danville Fire Department arrived to the fire at 393 Barringer Drive at 7 p.m.

The fire was contained and determined to be under control at 7:52 p.m. Units remained on scene extinguishing hot spots.

The Forestry Department used a bulldozer to cut a fire line around the 5-acre fire.

Additional units from the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department and State Forestry Department assisted in putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office. No injuries were reported.

