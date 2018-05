DANVILLE, Va. - Last month's tornado in Danville was not as costly as first thought.

Danville's emergency management director said the damage to public property is now estimated at just under $400,000.

The original estimate was around $750,000.

The EMA director said the estimate has been lowered now that most of the invoices for the damage have come in.

