Damaged during snowstorm, Danville's Carrington Pavilion could be expensive to fix

DANVILLE, Va. - A popular Danville event venue damaged by the weekend snowstorm could take hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.

That's according to Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia.

The canvas cover over the seats at the Carrington Pavilion collapsed under the weight of the snow.

"It is a big part of our facilities and our amenities to the city. So, like I said, we start in May with some private events and then get into the Children's Festival in June. Concerts are already being scheduled for next year, so we need to get this up and fixed," Sgrinia said.

The Parks and Recreation Department is working with the manufacturer in Charlotte, North Carolina, to figure out what will be done.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.