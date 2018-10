DANVILLE, Va. - According to data from the National Weather Service, the Dan River has now surpassed the last highest measurement record.

As of 7:45 p.m., the NWS measured the Dan River at 28.96 feet. At crest, levels will reach 29.5 feet by 8 a.m. Friday.

The last highest crest on record was in September of 1996 at 28.65 feet.

Due to the severe flooding, Danville officials have opened a shelter at Bonner Middle School.

