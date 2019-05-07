Danvile police, state police team up to crack down on crime

DANVILLE, Va. - ​Cracking down on crime in Danville.

State police are now working with the city's police department to conduct special operations.

Partnering with Virginia State Police in 2017 was a huge success, according to Danville Police Department Lt. David Whitley.

"That means it was a fruitful operation. It was an initiative that was put together, they had goals," Whitley said.

He couldn't get more specific, but said that success is why state police reached out to the police department and offered to help tackle some new objectives this year.

"We have a plan moving forward, a very significant plan, however we've left a lot of room in there for it to be fluid," Whitley explained. "As things change, people move from one side of the city to the other, different areas, and different problems pop up we are going to be prepared to respond to that as well.

He wouldn't go into detail about the plan, but said residents can expect to see an increase in both uniformed and nonuniformed officers.

When asked why this partnership did not happen in 2018, Whitley said he did not know but suggested there may not have been enough resources.

No one from the Virginia State Police was available Tuesday afternoon at the police department to speak to the media.

