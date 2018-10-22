Danville apartment fire blamed on unattended candle

DANVILLE, Va. - An unattended candle is being blamed for a weekend fire in Danville that damaged six apartments.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say a candle was being used for light in an apartment at the Southwyck Hills apartment complex because the power had gone out.

"You want to have (a candle) in a candle holder first," Danville Fire Department Capt. Jeff Guill said, describing how to properly use a candle. "The main thing is, don't leave it unattended. Put the flame out prior to leaving the area of the candle."

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting some of the people displaced from their apartments.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.