Danville apartment fire causes damage

DANVILLE, Va. - A fire Saturday morning damaged apartments in Danville but didn’t cause any injuries.

A Danville Fire Department spokesperson said the fire happened at the Southwyck Hills Apartments on North Hills Court just before 6 a.m. Crews brought five fire engines to the scene.

Crews found the fire in the top floor of a three-story apartment building. Six apartments received damage and one received heavy fire damage. No one was trapped inside.

The call to the Danville Fire Department about the fire included a statement that people were trapped inside. 37 fire crew members across five stations responded.

Three families asked the Red Cross for help.

