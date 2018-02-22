Danville Area Humane Society calling for help to get state bill passed

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Area Humane Society's executive director is asking for your help getting a state bill passed that could help shelters across the commonwealth reduce the spread of disease.

Under House Bill 424, shelters will legally be able to vaccinate any animal as soon as it comes in.

DAHS executive director Paulette Dean said most shelters already do this, but because there is no law saying that they can, some shelters don't.

Dean hopes the bill will encourage those shelters to start vaccinating animals sooner.

All pets that come to the DAHS are vaccinated within 24 hours of arrival.

"Some shelters may be afraid of the reaction to a vaccine, so they don't believe they have (the right to vaccinate). This would give them that right, even though most shelters have always operated under the assumption that they have that right," Dean said.

"Herd health supersedes everything."

The bill has passed in the House of Representatives, but the Senate has delayed voting on the bill for the past two days.

Dean urges everyone to contact their senators and urge them to vote.

