Danville Area Humane Society offering two new scholarships

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Area Humane Society is offering two new scholarships for people pursuing careers in animal welfare.

According to a news release Monday, the Margot Richter Mayhew Scholarship for Professional Studies and the Barbara S. Smith Scholarship for Animal Welfare Studies will both initially have $500.

People can donate to the scholarships, however.

The scholarships were created by Mayhew and Smith's families.

The Margot Richter Mayhew Scholarship for Professional Studies is available to Pittsylvania County residents.

The Barbara S. Smith Scholarship for Animal Welfare Studies is available to Danville residents.

Scholarship applications will be available on the humane society's website and Facebook page beginning April 15 and must be submitted by May 1.

