Danville Area Humane Society renovations complete

DANVILLE, Va. - Flooding will now hopefully be a thing of the past for the Danville Area Humane Society.

Work to renovate the shelter has just wrapped up.

This included rerouting the drainage system under the shelter.

The shelter flooded multiple times in 2018.

Some of the walls and floors were also redone to create more space.

Executive Director Paulette Dean says this will hopefully help with disease control.

"We are so excited about it. We will miss the construction guys, though. Big shoutout to them. The three of them that were working the day we had the flood, if they hadn't been here, we would've lost some dogs," Dean said.

The work was possible thanks to a $250,000 grant.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.