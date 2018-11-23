Danville Area Humane Society starts cat yoga program

DANVILLE, Va. - A new effort is underway at the Danville Area Humane Society to help gets cats adopted: cat yoga.

Friday was supposed to be the first class, but nobody showed up.

The plan is to offer a class once a week for $10 taught by local yoga instructor Val-Rae Christensen.

While you're doing yoga, the cats at the shelter will be wandering around in the room.

"Doing it with cats is sometimes a distraction, but when a cat is sitting there, purring and asking for your attention, you can't help but be present. So it makes a kind of fun dynamic," Christensen said.

DAHS Executive Director Paulette Dean said she first heard about the idea on Facebook.

"I saw this a couple of years ago, just a little Facebook post from someplace beyond Danville, and I thought, 'What a neat idea.' We're all about spotlighting our cats," Dean said.

To register for a class, contact the shelter at 434-799-0843.

