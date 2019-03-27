Danville authorities investigating after body found inside car submerged in lake

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a car submerged in a lake.

Authorities say officers received a call around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday from someone who saw the car sticking out of the lake on Navajo Court. Police say no foul play is suspected.

The lake is man-made and was once part of an apartment complex that burned down several years ago, according to officers.

Officials are working on notifying the family of the person found inside the car.

Authorities say this incident is under investigation.

