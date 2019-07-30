Danville authorities investigating cause of overnight fire at car lot

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville authorities are investigating the cause of an overnight fire at a car lot.

Authorities say the fire happened around 1:21 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they say they saw smoke coming from the front window of Walker Auto Sales at 2202 North Main Street, and that the fire was put out quickly.

There was moderate damage to the building, and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

