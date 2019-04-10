Danville City Council member shares reaction to latest negative comments about potential casino

DANVILLE, Va. - At least one Danville City Council member says he does not agree with comments from Sen. Bill Stanley about a casino in Danville.

At an event Monday, Stanley said he thinks a casino in Danville will create the impression that the city is dying even though it's not.

Council member Dr. Gary Miller said he thinks a casino will do the opposite.

On Wednesday, 10 News reached out to other council members as well but they were not available or declined to comment.

"It would show Danville is growing and it would benefit the economy considerably," Miller said.

He also emphasized that the casino would be more than just a casino. It would also serve as a convention and entertainment center.

"I think it's unfortunate that some politicians like to single out Danville because of past misfortunes. We had that problem last fall in the (U.S.) senatorial election when a certain person degraded Danville," Miller said.

State legislators could vote in next year's General Assembly session to allow a casino in Danville, Bristol and Portsmouth.

