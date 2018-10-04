Danville City Council members create beer to help support local wildlife center

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Vice Mayor Lee Vogler and City Council members James Buckner and Adam Tomer poured large bags of grain into a hopper at Ballad Brewing in Danville Thursday morning to begin brewing 124 gallons of a Belgian-style beer.

"We wanted something that reflected the three council members and the three of us; something that would reflect that but also still be something enjoyable to a lot of people," Vogler said.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the sale of the beer will go to the Southside Virginia Wildlife Center.

Tanya Lovern started the center six years ago and has been funding it primarily out of her own pocket.

"It's very important to have donations, it's very important to have fundraising, and it also builds awareness," Lovern said. "It's important to get the word out that the center is here because it saves animals."

The center covers nine counties, helping care for about 900 orphaned and injured animals a year and then releasing them back into the wild.

Lovern thanks the council members for their continued support.

"They have been very important in getting the city to be there for us," Lovern said.

"Ballad Brewing is one of our great local businesses that we're very proud to have here. They do a lot of great work, not only for our economy but for our local community efforts," Vogler pointed out. "Councilman Buckner, Councilman Tomer and I, we really wanted to try and do something to give back to our community. The Southern Virginia Wildlife Center does great work, so we thought this was a great opportunity."

The beer is called Troika.

Troika refers to three people working together.

The beer will be sold at Ballad starting later this month until it's gone.

