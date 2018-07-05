Danville City Council members to discuss proposed changes to city's tethering ordinance

DANVILLE, Va. - How people in Danville can tie up their dogs is up for discussion.

The executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society and Danville's animal control officers proposed the changes.

Danville's newest council member, Adam Tomer, is bringing the proposed changes before council to be discussed at Thursday night's city council work session.

There is currently no high temperature limit for tethering dogs outside.

The city's current ordinance only says dogs can't be tied up if the temperature is below freezing.

The change would make tethering dogs illegal any time the temperature is above 85 degrees.

Dogs can also currently be tied up for a maximum of four hours every 24 hours.

That would be reduced to two hours per 24 hours if the proposal passes.

"Animals die as quickly from heat as they do from cold in winter. So it's just important that we help these chained animals," Danville Area Humane Society Executive Director Paulette Dean said.

"Animals are voiceless. They can bark, they can meow, but they're voiceless. As a member of city council, I always try to be a voice for the voiceless, whether it's people that are on fixed incomes or senior citizens trying to make ends meet or a young mom looking for a job," Tomer said.

The proposal also calls for stiffer punishment for violating the tethering ordinance.

Currently, a violation of the city's tethering ordinance is a class four misdemeanor.

Under Virginia law, you can't receive jail time and can only be fined up to $250 if you're found guilty of committing a class four misdemeanor.

The proposal calls for tethering violations to be a class two misdemeanor.

That means you could be fined up to $1,000 and or spend up to six months in jail.

Tomer was on city council in 2009 when the city's original tethering ordinance was passed.

The proposed ordinance stipulated when the weather was too hot for dogs to be tied up, but that stipulation was taken out of the final version.

"The person that suggested removing that heat parameter is no longer on council, so I'm confident that it will pass this time," Tomer said.

Thursday's city council work session is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

