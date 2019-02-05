Danville City Council to discuss updates to city's emergency operations plan

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville is one step closer to having an updated emergency management plan.

At Tuesday night's Danville City Council work session, council members will discuss the changes made to the plan since it was last updated in 2014.

An updated plan was supposed to have been approved by the end of 2018, but the city got an extension from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management because of all of the storms late last year.

The updated plan does not include anything learned from the storms, though.

That will be factored in over the next year.

"In order to not slow down or delay any reimbursement that the city may be entitled to through FEMA or VDEM, we want to have a current, approved plan by our elected officials," Danville Fire Chief and interim EMA director David Eagle said. "Then, as we make changes and modifications, we will bring that back to them."

Council members will have to formally approve the changes discussed Tuesday night before the updated plan can be official.

To read the plan, click here.

