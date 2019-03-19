Danville city employees could soon have option to tutor students

DANVILLE, Va. - Getting out of the office and into the classroom is one of over 100 ideas submitted to Vice Mayor Lee Vogler and City Councilman James Buckner during their 2017 campaign to get ideas from residents for improving the city.

Vogler says the tutoring idea is still in its infancy.

"We're going to actually bring it up in the council meeting tonight to see if a majority of council wants the city manager to move forward, looking at the ways to implement this," Vogler said.

Danville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stan Jones is in favor of the idea, but said there's a lot that will have to be considered, including vetting city employees to make sure the school district is being safe and efficient.

"If there's a particular school that needs help with a particular topic or subject or content area, then how do we identify city employees that have that skill set?" Jones posited.

Buckner said the tutoring could have a big impact.

"A lot of our students in the Danville Public School System would benefit from having a mentor that works for the city. It could potentially grow our workforce for the next years to come," Buckner explained.

He said the idea is "just one of the many things" that will be rolling out over the next few months.

So, 10 News went and talked to people on the street about some of the other ideas.

"The dog park and the pool are really good ideas," Karol Dixon said.

"The Wellness Festival is a good idea," Steni Blarke interjected.

"The Wellness Festival. Danville does have a pretty big fit community," Dixon said in agreement.

Vogler says what idea will be worked on next hadn't been decided Tuesday.

