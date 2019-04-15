Danville Community College automotive students get visit from race car driver

DANVILLE, Va. - Some Danville Community College students may now have a greater appreciation for what they're learning.

Super late model driver Wyatt Alexander brought his car to the college Monday and talked with automotive students.

He said he's glad to see young people interested in the automotive industry.

"I feel that there's not a ton of people from my generation that are interested in the automotive world, and my family's really passionate about it, so it's awesome to come and meet and talk to some other people that have the same passion," Alexander said.

His grandfather and crew chief, Bob, also talked to students.

"I love sharing the information on this car and helping to motivate the students to understand that the science, technology, the engineering, the math that they're receiving here is going to carry them forward in their careers," Bob said.

DCC students won Monday's visit through an online contest conducted by Valvoline.

