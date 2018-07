DANVILLE, Va. - A new class is being offered in Southside to help people learn how to operate drones safely and legally.

There are two different types of classes that will start at Danville Community College next month.

One will be a weekend class that teaches the basics.

The other will be a four week, in-depth class.

The classes are open to anyone.

To get more information or to register for one of the classes, click here.

